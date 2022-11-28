No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43

Bornemann 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Gallego 2-3 0-0 5, Hodgson 0-8 1-2 1, Rockwood 2-4 0-0 5, Laurence 2-2 0-1 4, Christopher 1-5 0-0 3, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Talon 5-9 2-3 13, Shlush 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 4-8 43
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title