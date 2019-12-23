No. 22 Washington beats Ball State 85-64 in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and No. 22 Washington pulled away from Ball State for an 85-64 victory in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal Sunday.

Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-2), who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor — including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers. McDaniels was 8-of-15 shooting and 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals (6-5), who got 13 points from Ishmael El-Amin and 11 from Jarron Coleman.

Washington led 51-40 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington forward Jayden McDaniels (0) goes toward the basket against Ball State guard Jarron Coleman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu.

Ball State made a stop in Atlanta before heading out to Hawaii. The Cardinals came away with a 65-47 win at Georgia Tech last Wednesday. They held the Yellow Jackets to a season-low 33.3% shooting mark (17 of 51), including 4 of 16 on 3s. Both teams are taking part in the eight-team Diamond Head Classic and caught the same direct flight from Atlanta to Honolulu.

Washington was coming off a season-best 58.3% shooting performance in its previous game, an 81-59 win over crosstown rival Seattle last Tuesday. The Huskies continued their sharp shooting in the first half against Ball State. They hit 63% from the field (17 of 27) and were 8 of 12 from 3-point territory.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Plays the loser of UTEP-Hawaii in a consolation game Monday. The Cardinals lost their only meeting with the Rainbow Warriors, which came during the 1996-97 season. Ball State has yet to play the Miners.

Washington: Will try to make it three straight wins when it faces the UTEP-Hawaii winner in a semifinal Monday. The Huskies’ only losses this season came against Tennessee (75-62) and then-No. 9 Gonzaga (81-59).

___

