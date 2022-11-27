No. 22 Michigan 84, No. 21 Baylor 75

Kiser 10-13 5-5 26, Williams 4-9 2-2 10, Brown 4-13 3-6 11, Nolan 4-6 3-4 12, Phelia 8-17 2-6 20, Crockett 1-4 0-0 3, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 1-4 0-0 2, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 15-23 84
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title