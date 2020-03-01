No. 22 Indiana women beat Michigan, finish fourth in Big Ten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points — 16 in the second half— and led No. 22 Indiana to a 78-60 victory over Michigan on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

The Hoosiers (23-7, 13-5 Big Ten) finished fourth and earned the final bye into the quarterfinals for the conference tournament that begins Wednesday. Indiana will play Friday. The win was the first in the Crisler Center since 2009 after eight losses, set a program record for conference victories and tied a school mark for overall wins in a season.

Jaelynn Penn added 14 points, Grace Berger 13 and Mackenzie Holmes 12 for Indiana, which shot 54%.

Indiana took the lead for good with an 11-0 run in the first quarter. Patberg scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting in the third quarter when Indiana went in front by 13. The Hoosiers scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Akienreh Johnson scored 16 points with 14 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (19-10, 10-8), who shot 34% percent and were just 3 of 14 from the arc. Maddie Nolan and Naz Hillmon added 13 points each and Amy Dilk 12.

The Wolverines will be seventh seed in the conference tournament and will face the No. 10 seed on Thursday.

