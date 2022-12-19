No. 22 Gonzaga 70, San Diego 59

Neubert 2-3 0-0 4, Olinger 3-5 0-0 7, Khalfani 3-8 2-2 8, Oakry 1-8 2-2 5, Pace 4-9 1-1 10, Afeaki 1-2 0-2 2, Finney 2-7 1-2 5, Horstmeyer 1-4 0-0 2, Sheffey 3-7 3-4 9, Erikstrup 3-5 0-0 6, Kaur 0-1 1-2 1, Wristen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 10-15 59
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title