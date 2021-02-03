No. 21 UCLA and USC renew rivalry this week

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 21 UCLA at Southern California, Saturday. The first of two meetings between Southern California rivals could tighten up the Pac-12 regular-season race. The Bruins lead the conference at 9-1 after beating Oregon State last week. The Trojans are a game back at 8-2 after beating Stanford 72-66 Tuesday night. Containing Evan Mobley will be a huge key for UCLA. The freshman big man is seventh in the conference with 16.3 points per game and leads with 8.8 rebounds. USC's biggest task will be slowing the penetration of Tyger Campbell, the Pac-12 leader with 6.0 assists per game.