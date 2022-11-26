No. 21 Baylor women edge No. 23 Villanova 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals on Saturday.

After Villanova's Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws and, on the Wildcats' next possession, they missed three more shots before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws.