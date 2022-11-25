No. 20 UCLA 72, Jackson St. 60

Woodard 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 4-9 2-2 10, Boler 5-10 4-4 14, Luckett 2-6 0-0 4, Martino 2-10 5-7 9, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, White 4-7 1-4 9, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-14 3-4 10, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 15-21 60
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title