No. 20 Oregon 90, Seattle 47

Kyrkjebo 2-5 0-0 5, Michaelsen 1-2 0-0 2, Blauenfeldt 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 3-11 2-2 9, Howard 4-11 0-0 8, Mya Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Bariteau 0-1 0-0 0, Liggett 0-3 0-0 0, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-0 0-0 0, Korolenko 6-10 0-0 14, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Tarasow 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-8 0-0 3, Totals 20-58 2-2 47
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title