SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Sonia Citron added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 Notre Dame beat Syracuse 83-62 on Thursday night.

Notre Dame closed on a 21-6 run to secure its 18th straight home victory in the series. Earlier this season, the Fighting Irish won at Syracuse 82-56 after closing on a 21-0 run over the final 8:06.