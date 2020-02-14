No. 20 Indiana women pull away late, beat Illinois 59-54

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg had 17 points and nine assists on Thursday night, and No. 20 Indiana pulled away late to beat Illinois 59-54.

The Illini (11-13, 2-11 Big Ten) took a 49-47 lead on Kennedi Myles' layup with 4:05 left in the game. The Hoosiers (20-6, 10-4) went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and Jaelynn Penn hit four free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

Aleksa Gulbe added 15 points and eight rebounds and Penn finished with 10 points and six boards for the Hoosiers.

Ali Andrew scored 19 points and Jeanae Terry added 15 for the Illini.

Illinois led 27-18 in the second quarter before the Hoosiers closed the half on a 7-0 run and opened the third quarter with nine straight points.

