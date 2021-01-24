Skip to main content
Sports

No. 20 Gonzaga 79, Portland 61

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 22 3-6 2-2 1-5 0 1 8
Jenn Wirth 27 5-9 4-4 2-5 4 3 14
Townsend 31 4-8 3-4 0-6 2 3 11
Kayleigh Truong 28 6-7 2-4 0-1 5 3 17
Walker 27 1-4 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Hollingsworth 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Kempton 19 3-5 3-6 1-2 1 1 9
O'Connor 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 3
Virjoghe 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Forsyth 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kaylynne Truong 17 2-4 2-2 0-1 4 2 7
Williams 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ejim 5 3-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 6
Scanlon 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-50 16-22 8-33 19 19 79

Percentages: FG 58.000, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Truong 3-3, O'Connor 1-1, Truong 1-2, Townsend 0-2, Walker 0-3, Forsyth 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wirth 3, Wirth 1, Townsend 1, O'Connor 1, Virjoghe 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Walker 4, Wirth 3, Townsend 2, Truong 2, Kempton 1, O'Connor 1, Truong 1, Scanlon 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Townsend 6, Wirth 2, Truong 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fowler 36 5-7 3-4 4-5 2 1 13
Frawley 30 0-4 0-0 2-5 3 0 0
Walker 18 2-5 1-1 0-2 1 4 5
Andrews 32 7-16 11-14 2-3 3 4 25
Shearer 22 2-5 1-2 0-1 1 4 6
Kaitu'u 14 0-5 0-0 3-6 1 3 0
Wooldridge 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lenzie 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Pflug 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Tyler McCliment-Call 7 0-2 0-0 2-2 0 1 0
Jacksen McCliment-Call 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Meek 18 3-6 2-2 0-1 0 2 10
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-56 18-23 15-30 12 21 61

Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Meek 2-4, Shearer 1-3, Fowler 0-1, Frawley 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kaitu'u 0-1, Lenzie 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Andrews 3, Team 3, Fowler 2, Frawley 2, Walker 2, Shearer 2, Kaitu'u 2, Pflug 1)

Steals: 9 (Fowler 2, Andrews 2, Shearer 2, Walker 1, Kaitu'u 1, Meek 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

Gonzaga 22 24 15 18 79
Portland 17 8 10 26 61

A_0

Officials_Corey Long, Brian Woods, Cathi Cornell