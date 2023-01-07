Skip to main content
Sports

No. 20 Gonzaga 78, Santa Clara 61

Pollerd 4-10 1-2 10, Edmanson 3-4 0-0 7, Heal 6-14 2-2 14, Hiraki 2-8 0-0 4, Pritchard 2-4 4-4 8, Grigoropoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Cadee 0-4 0-0 0, Hudgins 3-9 0-0 8, Maldonado 2-6 2-2 7, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 23-60 9-10 61

GONZAGA (16-2)

Ejim 6-15 4-5 16, Hollingsworth 2-8 2-2 8, Maxwell 5-12 5-5 17, Truong 5-9 2-2 15, Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Muma 1-4 0-0 3, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-64 15-16 78

Santa Clara 10 18 16 17 61
Gonzaga 24 17 19 18 78

3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 6-25 (Pollerd 1-5, Edmanson 1-2, Heal 0-2, Hiraki 0-2, Pritchard 0-2, Cadee 0-3, Hudgins 2-4, Maldonado 1-4, Johnson 1-1), Gonzaga 9-26 (Ejim 0-1, Hollingsworth 2-5, Maxwell 2-6, Truong 3-7, Williams 1-3, Muma 1-4). Assists_Santa Clara 9 (Maldonado 3, Pritchard 3), Gonzaga 17 (Truong 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Santa Clara 30 (Edmanson 5), Gonzaga 43 (Ejim 12). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,077.

