No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61
Wright 4-15 3-6 11, Bey 5-9 8-10 19, Battey 1-6 3-4 5, Schwartz 1-5 0-0 2, Kountz 2-3 2-2 6, Gatling 4-7 0-0 10, Siewert 4-6 2-2 14, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Parquet 0-0 1-2 1, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 19-26 68.
Martin 9-23 3-5 25, White 9-12 1-1 19, Cherry 1-4 0-1 2, Edwards 3-12 0-0 8, House 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0, Verge 2-13 3-4 7, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 7-11 61.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 7-18 (Siewert 4-6, Gatling 2-4, Bey 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Kountz 0-1, Wright 0-2, Schwartz 0-3), Arizona St. 6-23 (Martin 4-11, Edwards 2-7, Cherry 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Verge 0-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Colorado 36 (Battey 9), Arizona St. 38 (White 10). Assists_Colorado 13 (Bey 5), Arizona St. 10 (Martin 6). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Arizona St. 22.