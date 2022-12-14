No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55

Green 2-6 3-5 7, Avent 7-14 1-3 21, Bates 1-4 3-6 5, Gray 2-11 4-4 8, Lawson 4-10 1-1 9, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Myopo 0-0 0-2 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-2 0, Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Compton 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 12-23 55
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title