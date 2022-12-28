Skip to main content
No. 2 UConn 74, Villanova 66

Dixon 6-14 5-6 18, Slater 3-10 3-3 10, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 9-15 3-3 23, Longino 1-2 4-4 7, Whitmore 3-7 0-0 6, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 17-18 66.

UCONN (14-0)

Karaban 5-9 2-2 15, Sanogo 3-6 1-2 7, Hawkins 6-14 6-7 22, Jackson 3-11 2-2 10, Newton 0-2 6-6 6, Diarra 1-3 4-6 6, Alleyne 1-2 0-0 2, Clingan 2-4 2-2 6, Calcaterra 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 23-27 74.

Halftime_UConn 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 5-22 (Daniels 2-6, Longino 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Slater 1-7, Armstrong 0-1, Whitmore 0-1), UConn 9-30 (Hawkins 4-11, Karaban 3-7, Jackson 2-6, Alleyne 0-1, Calcaterra 0-1, Newton 0-1, Sanogo 0-1, Diarra 0-2). Fouled Out_Longino. Rebounds_Villanova 26 (Dixon 8), UConn 26 (Hawkins 7). Assists_Villanova 7 (Slater 3), UConn 12 (Newton 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 23, UConn 18. A_15,564 (16,294).

