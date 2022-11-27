No. 2 Stanford 68, Hawaii 39

Brink 4-10 7-7 15, Iriafen 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 3-12 5-5 11, Jump 1-7 0-0 3, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 6-10 0-0 17, Betts 1-2 1-4 3, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Nivar 2-2 0-0 5, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 1-4 0-0 2, Harriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 13-16 68
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title