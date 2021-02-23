No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated STEPHEN HAWKINS , AP Sports Writer Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 10:57 p.m.
1 of17 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives the ball against Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Baylor head coach Scott Drew calls in a play to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) scores between Iowa State defenders Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Tre Jackson (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) attempts a shot past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) attempts a shot as Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Iowa State guard Tyler Harris (1) scores past Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Baylor head coach Scott Drew congratulates Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) attempts a shot between Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots a 3-point shot against Iowa State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), left, and Iowa State guard Tyler Harris (1) tie for a held ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) against Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.
The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program, and hadn't even had another full practice until Sunday.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS