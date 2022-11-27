No. 19 Texas 74, Princeton 50

Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Chen 6-16 1-1 15, Cunningham 3-11 2-2 10, Stone 2-8 2-2 7, Emsbo 0-1 0-0 0, Connolly 0-3 0-0 0, St. Rose 3-8 3-4 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Nweke 2-3 4-5 9, Thiers 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 12-14 50
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title