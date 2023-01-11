No. 19 Oklahoma 89, Texas Tech 79

Liz Scott 4-7 5-6 13, Llanusa 8-14 1-2 20, Robertson 4-8 0-0 10, Tot 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 6-10 0-0 13, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Culliton 2-3 0-0 4, Joens 0-3 0-0 0, Reyna Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vann 8-16 3-4 19, Totals 35-73 11-14 89
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title