No. 19 Gonzaga 77, Pepperdine 63

Ejim 8-14 1-1 17, Hollingsworth 6-14 4-4 16, Maxwell 2-7 4-4 10, Truong 9-18 2-2 26, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Muma 0-2 0-2 0, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-66 11-13 77

PEPPERDINE (6-7)

Mbanefo 4-9 7-7 15, Nwaba 3-7 8-10 14, Obinma 2-4 1-2 5, Stedman 6-24 1-1 16, Walls 4-9 2-3 10, Amosa 1-3 0-0 2, Hoff 0-1 0-0 0, Brodie 0-0 0-0 0, Odebunmi 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 20-58 20-25 63

Gonzaga 24 20 13 20 77
Pepperdine 16 12 14 21 63

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-20 (Hollingsworth 0-4, Maxwell 2-3, Truong 6-11, Williams 0-1, Muma 0-1), Pepperdine 3-15 (Nwaba 0-1, Stedman 3-13, Hoff 0-1). Assists_Gonzaga 14 (Stokes 4), Pepperdine 6 (Walls 3). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Ejim. Rebounds_Gonzaga 44 (Ejim 9, Hollingsworth 9), Pepperdine 35 (Mbanefo 9). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 19, Pepperdine 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_268.

