No. 18 TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57

Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 2-11 3-4 8, Olowokere 3-11 1-2 9, Kayouloud 5-6 3-3 14, Klintman 0-7 0-0 0, Bounds 1-4 1-4 3, Kirsipuu 0-3 0-0 0, Reeves 3-8 0-0 8, Daughtery 4-6 0-1 10, McDaniel 1-3 1-2 3, Cato 1-5 0-0 2, South 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-70 9-16 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title