Skip to main content
Sports

No. 18 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary's (Cal) 52

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (15-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 23 3-4 2-4 1-5 1 0 8
Jenn Wirth 25 6-12 2-2 5-14 1 1 14
Townsend 24 8-15 1-1 1-4 0 1 20
Kayleigh Truong 23 3-8 1-2 0-1 9 1 7
Walker 26 4-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 11
Barfield 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hollingsworth 3 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Kempton 15 3-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
O'Connor 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Virjoghe 8 0-2 0-2 1-3 0 0 0
Forsyth 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Kaylynne Truong 20 2-6 0-0 0-3 4 1 6
Williams 3 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Ejim 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Scanlon 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-65 8-13 11-43 18 14 79

Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Townsend 3-4, Walker 3-4, Truong 2-4, Hollingsworth 1-1, Truong 0-2, Barfield 0-1, O'Connor 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wirth 1, Wirth 1, O'Connor 1, Virjoghe 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Wirth 3, Townsend 3, Wirth 2, Truong 2, Truong 1, Walker 1, Hollingsworth 1, Kempton 1, O'Connor 1)

Steals: 10 (Truong 3, Wirth 2, Wirth 1, Walker 1, O'Connor 1, Williams 1, Ejim 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (5-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Croco 33 0-7 4-4 1-3 2 5 4
Holland 25 6-9 1-1 1-3 1 2 15
Kirisome 21 1-6 0-0 0-2 1 0 3
Simonich 31 3-9 0-0 0-9 2 1 7
Wedin 30 4-10 2-2 0-1 3 3 12
Boesel 16 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rapp 10 0-0 3-4 0-1 1 2 3
Dalton 24 2-7 0-0 1-1 1 1 5
Hanafin 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-54 10-11 5-25 11 14 52

Percentages: FG 31.481, FT .909.

More for you

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .32 (Holland 2-2, Wedin 2-6, Kirisome 1-3, Simonich 1-4, Dalton 1-3, Hanafin 1-2, Croco 0-3, Boesel 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Holland 2, Dalton 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Wedin 4, Holland 3, Simonich 3, Dalton 3, Kirisome 2, Croco 1, Boesel 1, Rapp 1, Hanafin 1)

Steals: 8 (Dalton 4, Holland 1, Simonich 1, Wedin 1, Boesel 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga 16 24 17 22 79
Saint Mary's (Cal) 9 14 15 14 52

A_0

Officials_Nicole Leon, Teresa Turner, Robert Scofield