No. 18 Arizona 86, Long Beach St. 64

Bambrick 5-10 1-2 14, Berry 4-10 1-1 9, Hamilton-Fisher 3-10 0-0 9, Harris 6-9 0-0 12, Jeskeova 1-4 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ka 0-1 0-0 0, Shoff 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 3-5 0-0 9, Chung 0-1 5-8 5, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 24-52 7-11 64
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title