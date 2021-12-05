No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 1:01 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Pickett accounted for three touchdowns and Erick Hallett II returned one of Pittsburgh's four interceptions for a touchdown to help the No. 17 Panthers beat No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 in Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Hallett, selected the game's MVP, had a pick-six with 11:42 left that came on the heels of A.J. Woods having a 75-yard interception return that fell only 3 yards short of taking it all the way for the score early in the fourth quarter. That was the highlight sequence in a strong defensive performance that locked up the high-scoring Demon Deacons after the opening quarter and ultimately carried the Panthers to their first ACC title since leaving the Big East in 2013.