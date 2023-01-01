Skip to main content
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45

Adika 2-9 0-0 6, Marshall 3-15 8-9 14, Bigby 3-4 1-2 9, Littleton 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Love 2-10 1-2 5, Akunwafo 0-5 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0, Miura 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 14-61 10-13 45

OREGON (11-3)

VanSlooten 2-7 0-2 4, Kyei 2-4 2-2 6, Gray 5-13 3-3 14, Paopao 4-11 0-0 9, Rogers 6-12 7-7 19, Basham 1-2 0-0 2, Hosendove 1-5 0-0 2, Hanson 6-8 0-0 17, Totals 27-62 12-14 73

Southern Cal 8 14 16 7 45
Oregon 19 22 14 18 73

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-17 (Adika 2-3, Bigby 2-3, Littleton 1-3, Williams 1-3, Love 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, Miura 0-1, Perkins 1-2), Oregon 7-16 (Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1, Hanson 5-7). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Adika 2, Bigby 2, Williams 2), Oregon 17 (Rogers 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 41 (Marshall 11), Oregon 43 (Kyei 20). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,031.

