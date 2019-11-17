No. 17 Miami women pull away late from IUPUI 74-65

MIAMI (AP) — Endia Banks scored 23 points, Beatrice Mompremier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 17 Miami used a late 12-0 run to fend off IUPUI 74-65 on Sunday.

Mykea Gray saved the Hurricanes, scoring all 16 of her points in the fourth quarter.

A disastrous third quarter saw the Hurricanes (3-0) lose a 12-point lead to fall behind 49-46 after being outscored 24-9 by the Jaguars. Gray kept Miami in it with nine straight points, including a four-point play and a three-point play on consecutive possessions. The last jumper put Miami up for good 57-56 and Mompremier followed with two free throws.

Macee Williams’ basket at the 5:14 made it a one-point game but the Jags missed their next four shots and had four turnovers, three in the backcourt. Miami turned that into a 12-0 run with Mompremier scoring the first six points and last two and Gray the other four. Williams ended the drought at the 1:07 mark.

Williams led the Jaguars (2-1) with 17 points, Natalie Andersen had 15 and Holly Hoopingamer 14.

IUPUI had seven of its 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter when Miami was 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 from the foul line. The Hurricanes finished 19 of 22 from the line, the Jags 5 of 6.

