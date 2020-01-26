No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left Sunday to give No. 17 Maryland a 77-76 victory at Indiana.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis' short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games and were trying to sweep two ranked foes this week.

It was a frenzied finish to a wild game.

Indiana opened the second half in a 45-36 deficit after enduring a 3-point frenzy in the first half, then charged back to open up a 67-59 with 7:34 left and were still up six following Green's final basket.

But after Smith scored on a layup, he stole the inbound pass and Aaron Wiggins hit a 3 with 55 seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 76-75.

Green then missed a midrange jumper, Wiggins grabbed the rebound and Smith made the winner following a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins put on a 20-minute clinic moving the ball and knocking down 3s. They spent most of the second half scrambling to stay in it and when they got a chance to finally capitalize on a couple big miscues, they took advantage.

Indiana: This loss will be hard to accept for the Hoosiers. After seemingly having it locked up with 85 seconds to go, they made just enough miscues to give it away — on a day they committed a season-low six turnovers, too.

STAT PACK

Maryland: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points, Darryl Morsell finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Eric Ayala had six assists. ... After making six of their first nine 3s, the Terrapins wound up 12 of 29. ... Maryland pulled off its first season sweep and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since joining the Big Ten. They lost the previous meetings in Bloomington.

Indiana: Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each had eight rebounds. ... Rob Phinisee finished with 10 points and seven assists and Jerome Hunter scored a season-high 12 points. ... Indiana went 9 of 19 on 3s and was outrebounded 29-22. ... The Hoosiers are 12-2 at home and 3-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts No. 19 on Thursday in the first of two straight home games.

Indiana faces a key test Wednesday at Penn State.

