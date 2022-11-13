No. 17 Maryland 83, Fordham 76

Downey 5-12 3-3 17, Jonassen 3-9 0-0 6, DeWolfe 9-20 2-2 24, Dingle 5-13 3-4 16, Karpell 2-10 0-0 4, Dapaa 1-8 2-2 4, Flood 2-6 0-0 5, McQuillen 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-79 10-11 76
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title