No. 17 Illinois 85, No. 2 Texas 78, OT

Hawkins 2-8 4-6 9, S.Clark 2-5 0-0 5, Melendez 3-6 2-2 9, Shannon 5-14 5-5 16, Mayer 8-10 0-0 21, Epps 2-7 6-8 11, Harris 2-4 1-4 5, Dainja 3-5 3-6 9, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-31 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title