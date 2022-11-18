No. 16 Virginia 86, No. 5 Baylor 79

Bridges 0-5 2-2 2, Thamba 3-3 0-0 6, Cryer 8-12 0-0 19, Flagler 5-14 1-1 15, George 6-15 5-5 20, Bonner 1-3 2-2 4, Lohner 4-4 2-4 11, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Love 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-14 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title