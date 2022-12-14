No. 16 UCLA 87, No. 20 Maryland 60

Bona 7-8 0-0 14, Bailey 2-7 0-0 4, Campbell 3-5 2-2 9, Clark 7-11 5-6 19, Jaquez 6-14 2-2 14, Singleton 7-10 0-0 18, Andrews 1-1 2-2 4, McClendon 1-3 1-2 3, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Canka 0-2 0-0 0, Etienne 1-2 0-0 2, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 12-14 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title