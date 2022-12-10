No. 16 Kentucky 69, Yale 59

Jarvis 6-12 0-0 12, Kelly 0-0 2-2 2, Mahoney 4-5 0-0 10, Mbeng 2-8 2-2 7, Poulakidas 4-10 0-0 9, Molloy 5-9 2-2 14, Wolf 0-3 0-0 0, Feinberg 1-2 1-4 4, Gharram 0-2 1-2 1, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title