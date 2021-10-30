No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24

Texas 14 0 7 3 - 24 Baylor 10 0 7 14 - 31 First Quarter TEX_Moore 10 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 12:34. BAY_Sneed 6 pass from T.Thornton (Hankins kick), 7:32. BAY_FG Hankins 38, :56. TEX_Worthy 63 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), :22. Third Quarter TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:49. BAY_Bohanon 6 run (Hankins kick), 4:45. Fourth Quarter BAY_Sims 1 run (Hankins kick), 12:48. BAY_A.Smith 32 run (Hankins kick), 7:59. TEX_FG Dicker 27, 4:41. ___ TEX BAY First downs 18 23 Total Net Yards 382 427 Rushes-yards 29-102 42-199 Passing 280 228 Punt Returns 1-4 1-2 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-43 Interceptions Ret. 2-42 1-40 Comp-Att-Int 23-38-1 19-32-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 0-0 Punts 3-33.333 2-51.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 1-10 Time of Possession 27:05 32:55 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 17-43, C.Thompson 5-31, R.Johnson 5-23, J.Davis 1-3, Dicker 1-2. Baylor, A.Smith 20-113, Ebner 12-66, Bohanon 5-27, Sims 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Estrada 1-(minus 5). PASSING_Texas, C.Thompson 23-38-1-280. Baylor, Bohanon 18-31-2-222, Thornton 1-1-0-6. RECEIVING_Texas, Washington 7-70, Moore 5-64, Worthy 4-115, Brewer 3-15, Wiley 2-13, B.Robinson 1-4, K.Robinson 1-(minus 1). Baylor, Sneed 8-94, Thornton 5-54, A.Smith 2-33, Estrada 2-17, Sims 1-28, Yates 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Hankins 50.