No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina's defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 and secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) won the league's Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. And while the offenses had the edge all night, the Tar Heels' defense pitched in at critical moments to keep them unbeaten in league play.