No. 15 UCLA 68, UC Santa Barbara 57

Bessoir 2-4 1-2 7, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Conti 3-8 0-0 6, Osborne 7-9 2-4 19, Rice 7-11 0-0 14, Jaquez 5-7 1-2 12, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 1-8 0-1 2, Totals 28-57 6-11 68
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title