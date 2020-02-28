No. 14 Oregon pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 69-54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a 69-54 win over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Oregon (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) had only a four-point halftime lead but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers (15-13, 5-11) to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Will Richardson added 15 points for the Ducks, including 13 in the second half as he and Pritchard combined for 28 of Oregon’s 40 points after the break. Anthony Mathis finished with 13.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Reichle scored 11 and Kylor Kelly added 10.

Oregon led 29-25 at halftime as both teams struggled shooting. The Ducks shot 36% in the first half despite making five of 11 3-pointers, while the Beavers were at 38%.

Thompson paced the Beavers with 13 points, including a trio of 3s, while Mathis led the Ducks with 11, also hitting three 3-pointers. Mathis was back in the starting lineup with Chris Duarte out after undergoing a surgical procedure earlier in the day for a broken finger sustained almost a month ago.

Oregon's Will Richardson, center, passes the ball between Oregon State's Kylor Kelley, left, and Tres Tinkle, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Oregon scored the first five points of the second half for its biggest lead of the game to that point at 34-25. The lead was 10 when the Ducks went on a 9-0 spurt, aided by three OSU turnovers in a span of four possessions, for a 45-28 advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Pritchard and Richardson hit 3-pointers on consecutive Oregon possessions as the lead reached 51-29. The Beavers never got closer than the final score.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers had won the previous three meetings, including a 63-53 victory this month.

Oregon: The Ducks have won all 15 of their home games this season, with a 7-0 mark in Pac-12 play.

OFTEN PLAYED

This was the 354th meeting between Oregon and Oregon State, making it the most-played series in the NCAA. Oregon State leads 190-163.

HELD OUT

Duarte, Oregon’s second-leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.6 per game), was held out after undergoing a surgical procedure on a broken finger on his right hand. ... Oregon State junior Payton Dastrup was suspended for the game for a violation of team rules. He is averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Plays at home against Stanford next Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at home against California next Thursday.

