No. 14 Ohio St. 82, Boston College 64

McMahon 1-4 1-2 3, Mikulasikova 9-13 2-2 23, Mikesell 5-12 4-4 16, Sheldon 7-14 0-0 14, Thierry 5-10 0-2 10, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Bristow 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 3-6 1-2 8, Harris 2-5 1-2 6, Shumate 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 33-70 9-14 82
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title