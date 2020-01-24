No. 14 Florida State women hold off Wake Forest 70-65

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — River Baldwin scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help No. 14 Florida State turn back Wake Forest 70-65 on Thursday night.

Nicki Ekhomu scored all 14 of her points and Kiah Gillespie eight of her 14 in the first half when the Seminoles (16-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped out to 35-19 lead.

Ivana Raca scored 14 of her 27 points and grabbed six of her seven rebounds in the third quarter when the Demon Deacons rallied with a 25-point period to get within eight.

A three-point play by Christina Morra cut the lead to three with 3:22 left in the game and that was as close as Wake Forest would get with Nausia Woolfolk hitting a pair of jumpers and Baldwin adding two free throws to lead by eight. A Kourtney Weber jumper and three Baldwin free throws ensured the win.

Valencia Myers grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for the Seminoles. Woolfolk, who averages 15.5 points per game, finished with eight.

Raca finished with a career-high 27 points but was 1 of 6 from the arc with Wake Forest going 2 of 12 from distance. Morra finished with 12 points, Gina Conti 10 points and seven assists and Alex Sharp 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

