No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41

Neff 1-4 0-0 3, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Jovanovic 3-15 9-11 15, Nimmo 3-15 4-4 10, Vidmar 1-4 2-2 4, Tse 0-0 0-0 0, Lagway 0-1 0-0 0, Hernandez 2-4 0-0 4, MacDonald 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 12-50 15-17 41
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title