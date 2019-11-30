No. 13 Seton Hall beats Iowa State 84-76 at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime to help No. 13 Seton Hall beat Iowa State 84-76 in Friday night’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 18 points for the Pirates, who finally took control with a 12-2 second-half run. Powell and Mamukelashvili each hit 3-pointers during the burst, which pushed Seton Hall (6-2) to a 76-65 lead with 4:34 left in a game.

Previously, neither team had led by more than six in the second half, and the Pirates didn’t let that margin slip below six again.

Seton Hall shot 61% for the second half and 54% for the game, which is the first of two in a row against Iowa State due to a quirk in the schedule.

Rasir Bolton scored 20 points for the Cyclones (4-3), who led by nine midway through the first half. Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists.

The game was also played amid a power outage at parts of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island. The lights in Imperial Arena went out for a few seconds twice, once during halftime and later during a play as Haliburton drove for a scooping layup with 11:02 left.

The arena went dark as the ball was bouncing off the backboard before it went through the net. Fans broke out cellphones and turned on their flashlight apps in the seconds before the lights came back on, and then Iowa State fans started chanting “Count it!” as officials discussed what to do about Haliburton’s drive.

Officials complied, and the game continued without further (electrical) drama.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates had a test-filled stay in the Bahamas. First came the opener against No. 11 Oregon, with Seton Hall rolling to a 19-point lead only to blow that lead and lose on a late bucket. They had to bring more energy to a losers’ bracket game to finally put away Southern Miss in the latest game on Thursday’s schedule, then pulled away late in this one.

Iowa State: Steve Prohm’s Cyclones had a rough tournament opener against eventual champion Michigan, though they bounced back to beat Alabama on Thursday behind a near-triple-double from Haliburton. They traded plenty of baskets with the Pirates but managed just one field goal as Seton Hall took control in the decisive sequence.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: The Pirates visit the Cyclones on Dec. 8.

Iowa State: The Cyclones host Kansas City on Wednesday to tune up for their Seton Hall rematch.

