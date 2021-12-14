No. 13 Auburn gets past UNA, goes 2-0 with Pearl suspended JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 11:47 p.m.
1 of6 Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) scores two points as North Alabama forward Pape Momar Cisse (35) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Julie Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Auburn forward/center Walker Kessler (13) and North Alabama guard Daniel Ortiz (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Julie Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) steals the ball from North Alabama forward Dallas Howell (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Julie Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol cheers at the end of the first half against Auburn during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Julie Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers produced two lopsided wins minus coach Bruce Pearl. Now, he's on his way back.
Walker Kessler had 14 points, Jabari Smith and Devan Cambridge each scored 13, and No. 13 Auburn beat North Alabama 70-44 on Tuesday night in the Tigers’ second and final game without their suspended coach.