No. 12 UCLA avoids late collapse, beats Arizona State 66-52 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2022
1 of8 UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) is guarded by Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, left, drives past Arizona State forward Jalen Graham, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 UCLA guard Jules Bernard, center, is fouled by Arizona State guard Jay Heath, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and No. 12 UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State 66-52 on Monday night for its third consecutive win.
The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid.