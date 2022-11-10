No. 12 Texas 82, Houston Christian 31

Hofman 1-2 0-0 2, Maring 2-8 0-0 4, Bazil 0-11 0-0 0, Klanjscek 1-6 0-0 3, Long 1-9 0-0 2, King 1-6 0-2 2, Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Achara 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 0-3 1-2 1, Proctor 2-4 0-1 4, Arnold 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 13-58 1-6 31.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title