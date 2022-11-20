No. 12 Indiana 92, Quinnipiac 55

Haywood 2-10 2-2 6, Morris 8-15 0-0 16, Caverly 1-4 4-6 6, Douglas 1-2 0-0 3, Grisdale 4-6 0-0 10, Baskerville 1-2 3-3 5, O'Donnell 1-2 0-0 2, Helms 1-4 0-0 3, Caso 1-3 2-2 4, LaBarge 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-48 11-13 55
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title