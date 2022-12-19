No. 11 Baylor 65, Washington St. 59

Gueye 2-6 1-5 5, Rodman 2-4 0-0 6, Bamba 5-15 3-3 14, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Powell 4-9 0-0 12, Mullins 5-11 3-3 16, Diongue 0-1 0-0 0, Rosario 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 21-52 7-12 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title