No. 10 USC knocks off Georgia Tech 67-53 in Phoenix JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 6:23 p.m.
1 of9 Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (10) tries to get off a shot over Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) and guard Isaiah White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) and Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin dunks against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) drives to the basket after getting past Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard, left, controls a loose ball as Southern California guard Isaiah White, right, falls away from the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Southern California guard Isaiah White (5) dribbles around Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and No. 10 Southern California overcame a shaky start to beat Georgia Tech 67-53 Saturday in the Colangelo Classic.
The Trojans (11-0) needed some time to solve Georgia Tech's aggressive zone, relying on their defense early before pulling away from the Yellow Jackets. USC went on a big run to lead by nine at halftime and kept making shots in the second to remain undefeated.