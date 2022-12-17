No. 10 UCLA 75, CS Bakersfield 47

Herrera 1-5 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tougas 1-4 0-0 2, van Schaik 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-6 5-6 9, Edwards 5-11 0-0 13, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 2-2 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 17-47 7-8 47
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title