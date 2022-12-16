No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

Bessoir 7-13 0-0 16, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Conti 0-4 4-4 4, Osborne 6-24 1-2 14, Rice 6-18 2-3 14, Iwuala 2-3 0-0 4, Jaquez 1-4 0-0 2, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 24-73 8-11 59
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title