No. 10 Kansas, No. 23 Texas set for 2 ranked Big 12 matchups AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 1:21 a.m.
1 of8 Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski signals to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Texas head coach Chris Beard calls to his team as they compete against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan., 29, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kentucky won 80-62. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Oklahoma guard Marvin Johnson (5) puts up a shot as Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn beat Oklahoma 86-68. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Kansas’ Bill Self is looking for a strong response after a lopsided home loss, while Texas’ Chris Beard is preparing to face the program he led to within a win of a national championship just three years ago.
That’s part of a Big 12 schedule that sees each of the league’s five AP Top 25 teams face at least one ranked opponent this week.